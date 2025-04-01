BIRRD former directors honoured with ‘Vishva Vaidya Divyang Bandhu’ award

Tirupati: In recognition of his outstanding services to differently abled and rehabilitation, Mauritius Telugu Association has presented ‘Vishva Vaidya Divyang Bandhu’ award to orthopedic and TTD BIRRD Hospital former Director Dr Gudaru Jagadeesh, on the occasion of Ugadi festival.

The award was presented by Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam at Ugadi programme held at Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture in Phoenix, Mauritius.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mauritius PM highlighted the services of Dr Jagadeesh, adding that he is an inspiration to all, who has been providing services to the differently abled for more than four decades.

Dr G Jagadeesh expressed happiness for receiving the prestigious award. “This recognition is not just for me, but for every doctor, who dedicates their lives to serving society. I am always ready to continue my services to ensure that everyone has access to necessary Health Care,” he stated.

It may be noted that Dr Jagadeesh who served as a BIRRD Director more than 40 years was responsible for conducting medical camps across the India, performing over 1,83,000 surgeries, enabling many to overcome disabilities.