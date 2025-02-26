BJP flays YSRCP MLAs for not attending Assembly

Ongole: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the other MLAs from the party are mocking the people who trusted and voted for them, by not attending the assembly sessions.

Purandheswari attended the wedding reception of the son of PV Sivareddy, former BJP Prakasam District President in Ongole on Tuesday evening. Along with the district president Seggam Srinivasa Rao and others, she made a brief visit to the Prakasam district BJP Office near the Collectorate.

Speaking to the press at the BJP Office, Purandheswari said that there were certain rules to recognize a party as the opposition party in the legislative house, and the Speaker takes the final decision. She said that everyone knows the YSRCP has no sufficient seats to get recognition as the opposition party. She said that though the YSRCP may not be recognized as the opposition party, its MLAs could attend the assembly and voice public issues constructively.

Purandheswari said that the YSRCP ran a Kaurava Sabha when it was in power and did not allow other members to speak in the House, by mimicking, cutting off the mic, and abusing them. She said that the YSRCP members are just mocking the people who voted for them, by not going to the assembly.