BJP vice-chief flays Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Live
Just In
Highlights
Kadapa: BJP vice-president Adinarayana Reddy on Sunday condemned the arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and described it as a...
Kadapa: BJP vice-president Adinarayana Reddy on Sunday condemned the arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and described it as a political vengeance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Participating in a party meeting held at Proddatur on Sunday, he said the BJP would never defend the act of Jagan in respect of Naidu’s arrest and exuded conference that Naidu would be ensured justice. BJP district president Sasibhushan Reddy and general secretary Pradeep Reddy were present.
Next Story
