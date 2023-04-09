BJP will gain power in Telugu states: MP GVL

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP is taking steps towards gaining power in both the Telugu states.

Speaking at a media conference here on Saturday, GVL said people were irked over the regional parties. He said BJP would implement an action plan to strengthen the party in the state.

Terming the joining of former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy into BJP as a welcome move, the MP opined that there would be a large-number of leaders joining in the BJP in the coming days. He expressed confidence that the BJP's victory hat-trick at the Centre in 2024 is certain.

Predicting the downfall of the YSRCP government in the next elections, the MP alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is distributing public funds to implement welfare schemes but presenting an image of 'Karna' in reaching out to the needy through various welfare measures.

Speaking about Ganga pushkaram, GVL said a large number of people from Telugu states participate in the celebrations. He said that he has already checked the arrangements made for the grand festival in Varanasi.

The BJP government's aim is to end two evils in the country. While one is corruption, the second is family politics, the MP stated. He said the BJP is taking steps towards the true governance of the people.

Raising objection to the slogan of the YSRCP 'Jagananne Ma Bhavishathu' (Jagan is our future) he opined that if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues in the power, there would not be any future to the state. The ruling party implemented welfare schemes by mobilising loans, he pointed out. The MP stated that instead of increasing the wealth earned for generations, the state government is emptying the exchequer in the pretext of rolling out schemes.

BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju opined that former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, who recently joined the saffron party, would strive hard to strengthen the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. The former MLA alleged that only the MLAs repose faith in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy because he announced that Rs.50 crore would be given to each MLA.

Thousands of crores of public funds were usurped through liquor business and corruption is at its peak in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged.

Later, the BJP leaders displayed placards saying 'Jagananna Ma Bhavishathu ayithe Prajala Bhavishyathu Andhkarame' (the future of people will be blind if Jagan is the future of the state).

BJP Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president M Ravindra, state official spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Anakapalli in-charge Prakash Redda participated in the conference.