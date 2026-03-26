Blood donation a noble service

Chirala: “Blooddonation is one of the noblest forms of service and is equivalent to saving a life,” stated Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu while inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the principal lauded the students for their enthusiastic participation and willingness to contribute to such a humanitarian cause. He highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives and encouraged students to continue engaging in social service activities.

In a joint statement, College Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao said the camp was conducted as part of the institution’s commitment to community service. Over 100 students actively participated in the camp and donated blood. On the occasion, B Mahesh Babu, a final-year B Tech student from the Civil Engineering department, was felicitated for his outstanding contribution of voluntarily donating blood ten times, setting an inspiring example for others.

The event was attended by Dr Raja Selvan, in-charge of the Blood Bank at the Chirala Area Government Hospital, along with Tirumala Rao and his team.

The programme was organised under the supervision of NSS Programme Officer Dr D Jyothi Swaroop and NSS Coordinators. Dr C Subbarao, Director (Accreditations), Vanama Dora Naga Sainath, Director (Administration), Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students were also present on the occasion.