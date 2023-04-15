Visakhapatnam: Brandix india bags Green Leaf 'Platinum' Award for Sustainability

Visakhapatnam: Brandix India Apparel City Private Limited (BIAC) has been presented with 'Platinum Award' as a part of the 'Apex India Green Leaf Award for Sustainability' for the year 2022.

One of the largest dedicated apparel and textile manufacturing parks in Asia, BIAC was awarded for its outstanding achievements and initiatives undertaken in the field of environmental sustainability. Rasika Kodithuwakku, head of engineering and Mohini Rani Sabhavath, sustainability environmental engineer received the award from actress and politician Poonam Dhillon, Defence expert retired Major General P K Sehgal, Apex India Foundation president and TEDx speaker Kuldeep Singh.

With its strong commitment towards environmental sustainability, BIAC has been contributing towards a sustainable future. A zero-landfill apparel park and the first industry in the state, according to the apparel city officials, to have installed a solar sludge drying process unit that avoids landfill waste. Also, the park has been harvesting rainwater to meet 30 percent of its annual water usage sustainably. With continuous investments in clean energy and efforts for power optimisation, the BIAC is aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Speaking about the company's efforts in sustainability, Neil Rosayro, country head - Brandix India, said, "At Brandix, sustainable practices are focused on three major pillars - air, water and earth. Towards this end, the 1,000-acre world-class park has adopted best and innovative sustainable methods. These sustainable methods have been embedded into the day-to-day operations and are contributing towards a sustainable future."