Budget will help rebuild state, says Kollu
Opines that allocations will to balance development and welfare
Vijayawada: The budget allocations were aimed at the implementation of the promises in the election manifesto, said minster for prohibition and excise and mines Kollu Ravindra.
Addressing the media outside the Assembly here on Friday, the minister said that the budget reflected the government’s move to balance the welfare and the development. He hailed the allocation of the funds for the Talliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava and pensions in the budget.
The priority has been given for the welfare of weaker sections and the backward classes. “Rs 47,456 crore for BC’s welfare and Rs 1000 crore for Adarana scheme augurs well for the welfare.” He recalled that the previous government totally stopped the Adarana scheme which would help the handicrafts persons.
There was ample allocation of funds for Polavaram and development of Amaravati, housing and road construction. He lauded the allocation of funds for the Navodayam 2.0 for achieving the illicit liquor-free state.
The budget will play a key role to move the state towards the Vision-2047.