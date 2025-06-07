Burger king marks its entry in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Burger king one of the world's leading fast food chains launched its first ever restaurant on Air bypass Road in Tirupati on Saturday. With this launch Burger king marks a significant milestone expanding its food friendly in South India with its 113 restaurant in the region.The new outlets brings iconic frame grilled open and a globally loud burger experience to one of India's most referred Temple towns.

Commenting on the launch Kapil Grover, CMO, Burger King India shared Tirupati is a significant location for us not justify its cultural importance, but also for the vibrant community we're excited to serve. With this launch, we bring Burger King's signature taste, and digital convenience to Tirupati, while staying true to our promise of quality, taste, and value.

The new Tirupati restaurant has a family friendly space that combines global standards with local warmth serving up iconic burgers, barista coffees, and unbeatable value all under one roof.