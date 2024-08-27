Call to make BJP membership drive a success

Guntur: BJP ‘Sabhyatva Namodu’ programme Guntur district Pramukh Palapati Ravi Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda will take party membership on September 1 and party state president Daggubati Purandeswari will take membership on September 2. He said after that the party membership drive programme will start.

He reviewed the arrangements for party membership drive for Guntur West Assembly constituency to be held in Guntur district at a programme held at Arundalpet in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said party leaders, activists and sympathisers may take the membership by giving a missed call to 8800002024 through the NaMo App and by scanning the QR Code.

He urged party leaders and activists to make it a grand success. Party district president Vanama Narendra Kumar, state media cell coordinator Velagaleti Gangadhar and party leader Pemma Raju Sudhakar were present.