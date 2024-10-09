Call to opt for solar power to reduce electricity bills

Rajamahendravaram: To promote green and clean energy, district collector P Prasanthi has urged the effective dissemination of information about the ‘PM Solar Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.’

The first district-level committee meeting for the scheme was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, chaired by the Collector. Prasanthi emphasised the importance of implementing a special action plan to encourage environmental protection and eco-friendly energy production. She said that installing subsidised solar rooftop systems could significantly reduce household electricity bills.

Collector encouraged residents to register directly on the website www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in or through APEPDCL, without any intermediaries. She also mentioned that posters containing this information should be displayed at village secretariats, government offices, and public places. Furthermore, she highlighted that banks are providing loans of up to `2 lakh for setting up PM Solar Ghar units without any collateral.

The estimated cost for a 1 KW system is `70,000, which includes a government subsidy of `30,000 and a bank loan of `40,000. Similar subsidies are available for larger systems as well. To register for the installation of solar units, an application fee of `1,180 (including GST) is required, along with additional fees for single-phase and three-phase meters.

Homeowners are advised to consult their bankers with the necessary documentation. K Tilak Kumar, Superintending Engineer of APEPDCL in East Godavari district, noted that 21 agencies have been empanelled for solar unit installations in the area.

Customers can choose agencies based on their preferences, with details available on the website. A toll-free number, 1912, is also provided for receiving complaints and enquiries. He explained that billing will be based on electricity consumption and production.

If consumption is less than production, the surplus will be credited to the consumer’s bank account. The district aims to set up 100 solar units each month.