Call to participate in beautification of collectorate

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji has called upon government employees to actively participate in cleaning government office premises and contribute to the beautification of the Collectorate.

On Saturday, the collector led the Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra programme at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam and participated in cleaning activities along with district officers and staff from various departments.

To ensure sustained cleanliness, the collector has introduced a plan under which employees from different departments will collectively clean one government office every Saturday. The collector said that, in line with state government directions, the Swarnaandhra Swachh Andhra programme is being conducted across the district on the third Saturday of every month.

He also urged employees to adopt eco-friendly habits by commuting to the office on bicycles or on foot at least on Saturdays. Leading by example, he arrived at the Collectorate on his bicycle as usual on Saturday morning.

DRO K Chandrasekhara Rao, District Panchayat Officer Dr J Aruna, BC Welfare Officer G Ramesh, Education Department Officer, PVJ Rama Rao, staff from various departments, and municipal employees took part in the programme.