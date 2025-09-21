‘Cancure annual oncology’ conference organised

Visakhapatnam: The Cancer Cure Trust, in collaboration with Sankalp Trust and Medicover Cancer Institute, inaugurated the second ‘cancure annual oncology’ conference in Visakhapatnam. With a theme that focused on ‘precision oncology: tailoring the future of cancer therapy’, the two-day event brought together leading oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to share advances in personalised cancer care.

The inaugural session was attended by G Satish Reddy, chairman of DRDO, along with Neeraja Adidam, a retired IFS officer, and Subha Rao dean, GVP Medical College & Research Institutes.

Also, the conference honoured individuals and organisations for their exceptional contributions to cancer care and community service, underscoring the commitment of the organisers to innovation and compassionate treatment. Scientific sessions, workshops, and multidisciplinary panels featuring experts from across India and abroad formed a part of the conference.