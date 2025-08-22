Live
Caretaker kills old woman
Highlights
Tirupati: In a shocking incident, a 71-year-old woman was murdered by her caretaker in Tirupati. The old woman, Dhanalakshmi, was living in CPR Villa in Koramenu Gunta, while her brother lives in Hyderabad.
Accused Ravi from Khammam used to work as a caretaker for the old woman. On Thursday morning, Ravi allegedly killed the woman by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and stole her ear studs and gold ornaments before fleeing. Neighbours, who saw Ravi hurriedly going away from the villa, became suspicious and went to the victim’s house to check and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. Based on their information, Alipiri police registered a case and search is on for Ravi, who is still at large.
