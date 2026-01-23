Centenary rally a huge inspiration, says CPI

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna said the party’s centenary closing meeting held at Khammam on January 18 was conducted on a massive scale and would inspire the organisation for the next 100 years. He said lakhs of workers, farmers, women, students, and people from various sections of the two Telugu states participated in the concluding rally and public meeting.

Addressing the media at the CPI state office, Dasari Bhavan, here on Thursday, Ramakrishna termed the centenary programme a historic milestone and extended revolutionary greetings to party leaders, cadres, and mass organisations for making it a grand success.

He said the CPI National Council meeting was also held in Khammam on January 20 and 21, during which serious discussions took place on political developments in India and across the world.

Ramakrishna alleged that imperialist trends were rising globally and criticised the US leadership for adopting an aggressive approach towards other nations. He expressed concern that India was unable to respond strongly to such developments.

He said the National Council discussed the prevailing political, economic, and social situation in the country and adopted nine resolutions. He criticised the fall in the value of the rupee and alleged that the Centre was encouraging corporate interests while weakening federalism and democratic institutions.

He also alleged that governors in non-BJP-ruled states were acting arbitrarily and interfering in Assembly proceedings. Citing incidents in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, he said such actions insult elected governments and undermine constitutional norms. He demanded a nationwide debate on the issue.

Ramakrishna said the party decided to launch a nationwide awareness campaign and mass movement after the completion of elections in five states against what he termed anti-people policies, privatisation of the public sector and dilution of constitutional values. He also demanded reservations for SC, ST, BC, and minorities in the private sector.

CPI state secretary G Eshwaraiah said the party would hoist the national flag across the state on January 26 and organise pledge programmes at mandal headquarters to protect the Constitution, democracy, and secularism.

He urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to release a white paper on industrial policy, land allotments and job creation, and demanded that medical colleges be run in the public sector.

CPI National Executive member Ravula Venkaiah, AP Control Commission chairman and former MLC Jalli Wilson and others were present.