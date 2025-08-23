Central Bank of India ED participates in campaign in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Central Bank of India Executive Director MV Murali Krishna on Friday visited Visakhapatnam to attend Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign organised by the bank at Sabbavaram. The event underscored bank’s commitment to achieving comprehensive financial inclusion across all segments of society.

During his address, Murali Krishna emphasised the critical importance of financial inclusion in India’s economic development and highlighted Central Bank of India’s dedicated efforts toward achieving saturation coverage under various government social security schemes. He outlined the bank’s robust initiatives in implementing key social welfare programs including the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The ED also stressed the significance of the Re-KYC (Re-Know Your Customer) process and the bank’s focused approach toward converting inoperative accounts back to operative status. He highlighted how these measures strengthen the banking relationship with customers while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and enhancing the overall security of banking operations.

The Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign at Sabbavaram witnessed active participation from local officials, bank personnel and community members. The event served as a platform to create awareness about various banking services and social security schemes available to rural and semi-urban populations.

Later in the day, Murali Krishna attended a customer meet with valuable customers of the bank, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to customer relationship management. He also participated in a Town Hall Meeting with current and former staff members, providing a platform for direct interaction and feedback.