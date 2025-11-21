Central Team to Inspect Polavaram Project Construction

A central team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) arrived in Polavaram to assess the ongoing construction of the Polavaram project. The delegation included Aditya Sharma, Ex-officio Member of the Designs and Research Department; SS Bhakshi, Member Secretary of the Polavaram Project Authority; and CE K Seshu Babu from the Quality Control Department, among others.

The inspection will focus on key structures including the diaphragm wall and gaps 1 and 2, as well as the Earth and Rock Fill (ECRF) components of the project.

During their visit, the central team engaged in discussions with local officials, including ENCK Narasimha Murthy, Polavaram SEK Ramachandra Rao, and MEIL's GMA A Gangadhar, along with DGM Murali Pammi from the Water Resources Department.

They reviewed the progress of the construction work, ensuring it aligns with the designs approved by the Central Water Commission, and exchanged insights with representatives from the State Water Resources Department and the construction firm involved.