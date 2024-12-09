Centre urged to fulfil promises made in AP Reorganisation Act

Guntur: Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi president Chalasani Srinivasa Rao emphasised that they have given the newly formed coalition government in the state some time to address their concerns, but they have not ceased their agitation to pressure the Centre into fulfilling the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Addressing the media along with CPI State Secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar at Malliahlingam Bhavan on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao stated that if the Centre does not respond promptly, they will implement their action plan and intensify their protests. He said, “We will agitate for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh for the sake of future generations.” He criticised the Centre for failing to release funds for the development of backward regions in Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema.

Moreover, he expressed uncertainty about whether the funds announced by the Centre for the development of the state capital, Amaravati, would be provided as a grant or a loan.

He urged PCC President YS Sharmila to focus on the promises made during the division of the state. He also predicted that electricity unit charges could rise to Rs 10 in the near future and suggested that it may be better to hand over the power sector to AP Genco.