Centre will release funds for drinking water facility

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Central government will sanction Rs 258 crore to provide drinking water facility to the villages, which were merged in Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Addressing a meeting held at GMC Council Hall here on Saturday, he said that there is need to improve drinking water supply in Guntur city. He recalled that the government released Rs 362.23 crore under Amrut Scheme to supply drinking water to three areas in Guntur city, out of which Rs 331.1 crore was allotted to lay drinking water pipeline to Gorantla and Rs 32.13 crore was allotted to supply water to other areas.

The Minister said the GMC will draw drinking water from Krishna River and supply the same to the residents of Goratla, adding that this scheme will be completed within two years.

Later he distributed compensation to the house owners, who lost their houses due to the construction of ROB at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city. Later addressing a meeting held at NATCO Meeting Hall along with GGH Development Society Committee members and doctors of other government hospitals within the purview of Guntur Parliament Constituency, the Union Minister directed the officials to provide all necessary facilities in the GGH. When the doctors working in the GGH said that they require at least 60 ACs additionally, he requested donors to donate the ACs to the hospital. Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, MLAs Naseer Ahmed and B Ramanjaneyulu, Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja, GGH superintendent Dr SSV Ramana were among those, who participated.