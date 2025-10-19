Chain-snatcher held; gold ornaments worth Rs 8.32L recovered

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada City Police, under the NTR District Police Commissionerate, arrested a chain-snatching accused with the help of CCTV surveillance and recovered 64 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.32 lakh. Acting on the directions of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, and under the supervision of Crime DCP K Tirumaleswara Reddy and Crime ADCP M Raja Rao, special teams led by ACP Venkateswarlu and CCS Inspectors launched an operation to curb the recent spate of thefts and chain snatchings in the district.

During a press conference held at Machavaram Police Station on Saturday, Additional DCP (Crime) Raja Rao disclosed the case details. Based on CCTV footage and credible information, the CCS team apprehended the suspect on Saturday, near Rajagopalachari Street, Governor Peta, Vijayawada.