Live
- How men can stay fresh and energised for Diwali parties
- UM Bandi Sanjay visits flood-hit border villages in Punjab
- Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists
- Odisha declares 2-day Diwali holiday
- Brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh seized
- Travellers Summoned into the Mysterious & Spooky Richmond Region
- Act promptly on cVigil app complaints: CEO
- Chance reunion of 1990 batch IPS officers
- Harish slams Cong, BJP for inaction on BC quota hike
- Star campaigners lined up for by-poll
Chain-snatcher held; gold ornaments worth Rs 8.32L recovered
Vijayawada: The Vijayawada City Police, under the NTR District Police Commissionerate, arrested a chain-snatching accused with the help of CCTV...
Vijayawada: The Vijayawada City Police, under the NTR District Police Commissionerate, arrested a chain-snatching accused with the help of CCTV surveillance and recovered 64 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.32 lakh. Acting on the directions of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, and under the supervision of Crime DCP K Tirumaleswara Reddy and Crime ADCP M Raja Rao, special teams led by ACP Venkateswarlu and CCS Inspectors launched an operation to curb the recent spate of thefts and chain snatchings in the district.
During a press conference held at Machavaram Police Station on Saturday, Additional DCP (Crime) Raja Rao disclosed the case details. Based on CCTV footage and credible information, the CCS team apprehended the suspect on Saturday, near Rajagopalachari Street, Governor Peta, Vijayawada.