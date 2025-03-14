Chandrababu holds teleconference with TDP leaders, says no discrimination in welfare schemes

In a recent teleconference with ministers, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the ongoing efforts to fill nominated positions within the party. He expressed concern over delays in recommendations from certain leaders and emphasised the importance of identifying those who have diligently worked for these roles.

Naidu stated, “We will appoint the right people in the right posts,” and announced plans to appoint chairpersons for 21 major temples throughout the state. He noted that the party has received an impressive 60,000 applications for nominated posts, all of which are currently under close examination. He reassured party members that opportunities would be extended to remaining applicants after the two-year term concludes and highlighted that performance evaluations of current appointees are underway.

The Chief Minister urged TDP leaders to maintain dignity in their conduct and categorically instructed them to refrain from any contact with leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He commented on ongoing campaigns suggesting that YSRCP supporters are being denied welfare schemes, asserting that “there is no discrimination in the implementation of welfare programmes.” Naidu underscored that welfare initiatives should remain separate from political engagement and urged ministers to prevent group politics from developing within the party.

Additionally, Naidu called for district in-charge ministers to increase their visitations to their respective districts, encouraging collaboration with leaders and activists from various allied parties to foster unity and progress.