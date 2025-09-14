Chandrababu Naidu congratulates grandson on receiving chess award

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on Sunday congratulated their grandson Nara Devaansh on receiving the World Book of Records Award 2025 for the "Fastest Checkmate Solver - 175 Puzzles".

Ten-year-old Devaansh, on Saturday, received the award at the World Book of Records Awards 2025 ceremony held at Westminster Hall, London.

Devaansh last year had solved 175 progressively challenging checkmate puzzles taken from the renowned compilation '5334 problems, combinations, and games' by Laszlo Polgar, at the Checkmate Marathon.

"Congratulations to our Devaansh on receiving the World Book of Records Award 2025 at Westminster Hall, London. We are proud of his record-setting achievement as the Fastest Checkmate Solver at 175 puzzles after months of perseverance and the guidance of his mentors. Good going, champ!," Naidu posted on X.

"My blessings and love to my dear grandson Devaansh on receiving the World Book of Records honour at Westminster Hall, London. At just 10, your talent, discipline & dedication to chess have brought immense pride to our family. May you continue to shine brightly and achieve many more milestones," wrote Bhuvaneswari.

Devaansh’s father and Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and mother Nara Brahmani also took to X to congratulate him.

"My little champion, you’ve made us proud yet again. I’m truly impressed by your dedication and commitment in setting the world record for fastest checkmate solver. This recognition is a reward for your hard work, and I’m happy to be here with you on your special occasion," posted Lokesh.

"So proud of you, Devaansh. At just 10, your dedication, focus & love for chess have earned you the World Book of Records honour at Westminster Hall, London. Your hard work shines through every move you make. This is just the beginning, keep dreaming big, my champ!" wrote Brahmani.

The World Book of Records rewarded the child prodigy on Saturday for this feat, placing him among the finest young talents on the global stage in the chess world. His achievement is the result of months of focused preparation, supported by his parents and guided by his coach K. Rajashekar Reddy.

According to a statement, these puzzles get more and more difficult as they go on, testing speed, accuracy, and thinking skills, and he was able to solve all of them within a tight timeframe.

"It’s truly a special occasion to see Devaansh receive this honour at Westminster Hall today. His ability to think ahead, stay calm under pressure, and devote himself so wholeheartedly to the game at just ten years old makes this achievement even more special. As his father, I have witnessed the countless hours he has spent practising with dedication. This recognition is a true reward for his hard work. We are very proud of him," said Lokesh.

Devaansh had also set two additional world records earlier in the chess domain, completing the 7-disc Tower of Hanoi in just 1 minute 43 seconds and arranging 9 chess boards with all 32 pieces correctly in 5 minutes.