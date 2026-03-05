Chandrababu Naidu Marks 30 Years Since Veligonda Foundation Stone

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the 30th anniversary of laying the foundation stone for the Veligonda project with a social media announcement. Recalling the day he performed the Bhoomi Puja on 5 March 1996, Naidu expressed his determination to complete the project and deliver water to drought-affected areas.

On that day three decades ago, Naidu explained, he took the initial step to address severe drinking and irrigation water shortages in the western regions of the then joint Prakasam district, aiming to irrigate 4.38 lakh acres across Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts and supply drinking water to 15 lakh people. The project was intended to utilise 43.50 TMC of water from the reservoir’s foreshore.

Naidu criticised successive governments for neglecting the project, which was accelerated again between 2014 and 2019 with an expenditure of Rs. 1,414 crore. He accused previous administrations of superficial inaugurations without completing the work, turning the project into a laughing stock.

Since the coalition government assumed power in 2024, Naidu said, the project had received top priority. He revealed that Rs. 140 crore in pending bills had been cleared and Rs. 585 crore spent on construction. Progress includes 2,200 cubic metres of concrete work for the head regulator, with feeder canal lining and retaining wall work advancing rapidly with Rs. 456 crore.

Naidu assured that the first phase would be completed by July this year, bringing Krishna water to Veligonda, with the second phase expected to conclude by 2027-28. He vowed to realise the project’s decades-long dream and transform farmers’ lives by providing water to every acre in drought-prone areas, enhancing their overall living standards. He concluded by stating, ‘I laid the foundation stone for Veligonda... I will complete it and provide water,’ via a tweet.





1996 మార్చి 5....ఆ రోజు నాకు ఇంకా గుర్తింది. ఉమ్మడి ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో అత్యంత వెనుకబడిన పశ్చిమ ప్రాంతంలో తీవ్రమైన తాగు, సాగునీటి ఎద్దడితో ప్రజలు అల్లాడుతుంటే....వారి కష్టాలు తీర్చేందుకు 30 ఏళ్ల క్రితం తొలి అడుగువేసిన రోజు అది



