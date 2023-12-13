Chandrababu Naidu offers prayers at Sri Ramanujar temple in Tamilnadu

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the Sri Ramanujar temple in Sriperambadur of Tamil Nadu and offered prayers. After offering special pooja at the temple, he received the blessing from Gajaraja and expressed his gratitude for being able to visit the birthplace of Sri Ramanuja, who stood for equality. He promised to work dedicatedly for the people of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telugu and prayed for the well-being of everyone.

Chandrababu also expressed his happiness for the warm welcome he received in Tamil Nadu, stating that he would never forget the support he received during his difficult times. He vowed to work tirelessly for the Telugu people to protect Dharma (righteousness).

He addressed the problems he faced recently and emphasised how people supported him. He said he believe that doing good always earns people's support and emphasized the need to protect Dharma in AP. Chandrababu made it clear that he has the responsibility to bring AP back to a prosperity and hoped that he will fulfill that responsibility.







