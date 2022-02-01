Chandrababu Naidu responds to Union Budget 2022, says it is not promising

The Telugu Desam Party National President and former chief minister Chandrababu criticized the budget introduced by the central government. He said the budget is promising for the people and opined that it doesn't contain what the government for farmers and the poor. He also alleged that the budget has not provided any relief to the taxpayers.



However, Naidu commended the centre's plans on river connectivity and invited the reforms in the field of digital, solar. Chandrababu alleged that the YSRCP MPs had once again failed to pursue the interests of the state. He decried what the 28 YSRCP MPs had achieved for the state.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the budget for the fourth time as the Finance Minister in Parliament. Speaking for about an hour and a half, Nirmala Sitharaman estimated that the fiscal deficit would be 6.9 percent this year.