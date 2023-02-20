Chandrababu Naidu to visit Kadapa on Feb 25

Kadapa (YSR district): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the district on February 25 to participate in the party's regional conference.

According to party sources, over 10,000 activists, leaders, constituency in-charges, cluster, unit in-charges from 38 constituencies of Kadapa, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kurnool and Nandyala districts will participate in the meeting.

Party state leaders Hari Prasad and Goverdhan inspected the arrangements at Satellite Township in the city. Party SC Cell district president G Mallesh, legal cell president G Grappa Ameer and Kasim were present.