Chandrababu outrages over attempt murder case on Devineni Uma, holds meeting with leaders

TDP chief Chandrababu was outraged over the registration of an attempted murder case against former minister Devineni Uma. He was incensed that the leaders responsible for the attack on Uma had been released. "Will an assassination attempt case be filed against TDP leaders?" Naidu questioned. In this order Chandrababu arranged an emergency meeting to discuss the arrest of Uma and other issues with the party leaders.



Meanwhile, in the Krishna district, Telugu Desam party leaders were placed under house arrest by the police. In Machilipatnam, police arrested former minister Kollu Ravindra, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, former MP Konakalla Narayana, and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya in Nandigama. The police blocked the leaders from holding a protest against the arrest of Devineni Uma.

TDP ranks staged an agitation at Nandivada police station in Krishna district condemning the illegal arrest of Devineni Uma and demanded immediate release of Devineni Uma. Leaders were outraged that the arrest of the leader who questioned the injustice was wrong. Security forces were deployed at the Nandivada police station.

Devineni Uma was booked under two sections against who went to verify allegations of illegal gravel mining in the Kondapalli forest area of ​​Krishna district. He has been charged with attempted murder under Section 307 and the SC-ST Atrocity case. It is learned that the police arrested Uma at midnight and shifted him to Pedaparapudi police station.