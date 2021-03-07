Chandrababu urges people to vote for TDP in AP Municipal Elections to save Amaravati

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu called on everyone to fight against the government's decision of shifting the capital from Amaravati and termed that Amaravati is farmers pride. He toured Vijayawada 41st division as part of the municipal election campaign. He said that one from each home in Vijayawada should come forward for protecting Amaravati as capital.



Naidu further said that they have come up with a definite plan for Amaravati and the people of Vijayawada should stand firm and opined that beneficiaries of Pattiseema water need to think over it. He said that there should be a TDP candidate for the post of Vijayawada mayor, or else the people here will not be able to live peacefully. Taking a dig at minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Naidu alleged that he has no fear or devotion to Durgamma. "The state has been turned into a haven for criminals and gangsters," Naidu said. He was incensed that the Anna canteens were lifted.

Earlier, minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the TDP had no right to ask for votes in Vijayawada and that Chandrababu Naidu was a fraud. He said the TDP is benefitting only a single community and people were not in a position to believe Chandrababu's words. He said that Chandrababu deceived people by not constructing the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada.