Chief Minister Reviews Srikakulam Diarrhoea and Rajahmundry Milk Incidents

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam and the milk poisoning incident in Rajahmundry. He spoke with senior officials from the health department and district authorities to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister inquired about the condition of those receiving treatment in hospitals related to both incidents. He specifically asked about two patients in serious condition at Srikakulam GEMS Hospital, one on a ventilator and the other undergoing dialysis. The CM directed that their medical care be given special attention.

Officials reported that 76 people are currently being treated across various hospitals in Srikakulam, with most patients in stable condition except for the two in critical condition. They also confirmed that the water pipeline supply has been halted, and safe drinking water is being provided through alternative means.

Regarding the Rajahmundry milk incident, officials assured that the victims are under constant medical supervision. Milk samples have been sent to laboratories for testing, and measures have been taken to monitor the situation closely.

The CM emphasised the importance of prioritising public health and instructed officials to work in coordination across departments to prevent similar incidents in future.