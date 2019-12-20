Chief Minister's Relief Fund cheques distributed: Deputy CM Alla Nani

Eluru: As part of the State government's efforts to extend modern medical treatment to the poor, 15 patients were issued with cheques worth Rs 20 lakh under Chief Minister's Relief Fund, announced Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Nani.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani said that the government has been providing quality medical treatment through YSR Arogya Sri Scheme to the poor by allowing accessibility to even private and corporate hospitals in the state and some major cities in other states.

However, some diseases were not coming under the orbit of the Arogya Sri scheme for which the patients were granted the treatment cost through CM's Relief Fund, he said.

Stating that earlier only 1,000 diseases were listed out under the scheme, he informed that now 2,000 diseases were included in the list and the government would take people's views into consideration and never hesitate add many more diseases to the list. Every family should lead a healthy life is the dream of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who want to make the state into Arogya Andhra Pradesh, he added.