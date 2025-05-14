Chinmaya, Accord excel record 100% results in CBSE exams

Sri city: Chinmaya Vidyalaya and Accord School in Sri City have once again delivered outstanding performances in the CBSE examinations, with both institutions achieving 100 percent pass rate. All 18 students of Chinmaya’s second graduating batch cleared the Class XII exams with remarkable results, six earned distinctions, while the rest secured first-class scores. K Lokesh topped the batch with 93 percent, followed by A Lokesh Reddy (83.4 percent) and S Charan (82.4 percent).

The school continued its tradition of excellence in Class X as well, maintaining a 100 percent pass record for the ninth consecutive year. All 57 students passed successfully. Out of the total, 16 students secured distinction, 29 achieved first class, and 12 passed in second class.

Accord School’s second batch of Class X students continued the success streak with all 29 students passing the exams.

Among them, 11 secured distinction, 9 achieved first class, 6 earned second class, and 3 passed in third class.

Principals K Bhuvaneshwari of Chinmaya and Brunda of Accord expressed pride in their students’ consistent academic achievements and credited their success to dedicated efforts by teachers and parents. Sri City MD congratulated the students and applauded the unwavering commitment of students, educators, and parents in driving this exemplary accomplishment.