Chittoor: No scarcity of funds for corona relief operations said MLA A Srinivasulu

Chittoor: Following the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructions, the legislators have decided to divert their constituency development fund to mitigate the corona relief operations, said MLA A Srinivasulu.

Participating in a meeting held at Chittoor Municipal Corporation Office on Wednesday, he said the government has already released Rs 552 lakh for providing personal protective equipment (PPE) instructing the district collector to purchase disinfectants and others to combat the pandemic in an effective manner.

He assured all the requirements for the health force would be facilitated by the Municipal Commissioner.

He reiterated the cooperation of public would be the need of the hour to make lockdown a grand success. Wearing a mask and keeping social distance would be mandatory and stringent action would be initiated against the violators of lockdown, he added.

Municipal Commissioner C Obulesh said 523 sanitary workers were striving round-the-clock for combating the coronavirus. He said one senior medical officer would be deputed for each ward in the city to review the situation. Spraying of sodiumhypochlorite has been undertaken in a brisk manner through two jumbo spraying machines.

Free meals, shelter, medicines, dress and other needs of the homeless, beggars, migrants, daily labour were being ensured in two corona relief camps set up at Collectorate, he added.

The MLA earlier distributed sanitisers, masks, soaps and fruit juice to the sanitary workers besides vegetable packs being sponsored by certain philanthropists of the city.