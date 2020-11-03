Chittoor police bursts ATM fraudlent gang, 8 held and seized Rs. 39.42 lakhs

In an unprecedented event, the Chittoor Crime police have busted an ATM fraudulent gang nabbing 8 offenders who were indulged in swindling to a tune of Rs. 1.17 crore from several ATMs in Chittoor district according to V. Giridhar DSP, District Training Centre. Speaking to media men here he said that eight offenders P. Mahesh, G. Naveen Kumar, Gnanasekhara Rao, Udaya Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Arunraj, Jyoti Kiran, and Santhosh Kumar has the funds of Rs. 1.17 cr. relating to 110 ATM counters pertaining to 19 Banks during the last few months.

They are the cash remitting agents working under Writers Business Service Ltd, which is a cash pickup and deposit agency run by P. Mahesh, Route leader. As there are certain technical defects in the ATM machines reportedly, he said the accused have resorted for this cyber crime.

He said the police have arrested all the gang member basing on the complaint lodged by the respective banks. The police have recovered Rs. 39.42 lakhs from the defaulters registering a case in Chittoor CCS the DSP added.