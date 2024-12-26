Christmas celebrated with gaiety

Ongole: Christians across Prakasam district celebrated the birthday of Jesus Christ in great gaiety and fervour on Wednesday. The churches witnessed families and children participating in the midnight special prayers.

The 150 plus-years-old Jewett Memorial Baptist Church adorned a beautiful look including about 140 other churches -- Ongole denomination of Churches.

The pastors at the LEF Church in Markapuram, Centenary Telugu Baptist Church in Podili, and the almost-a-century-old CSI Church of Christ at Giddalur and other churches at various places also explained to the believers about Christ and his sufferings for humankind.

After the mass, the pastors wished the fraternity beautiful and prosperous days in the future. They said that everyone should take the path of Jesus and contribute some or more from their hard-earned money for the welfare and happiness of fellow human beings and society.

They asked the people to follow Jesus Christ with true hearts and become a good believer by practising the life taught by the son of god.

The pastors delivered the message of God and asked the members of churches to share the joy with the poor and encouraged them to lend a helping hand to the oppressed and destitute.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy participated in the night special service at Jewett Memorial Baptist Church and joined Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others at the Christmas celebrations at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole, and they wished all a peaceful future ahead.