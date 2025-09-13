City set for major boost in wedding, MICE, and eco-tourism projects: Collector

Tirupati: Tirupati is set to emerge as a global wedding destination and a hub for MICE tourism, with the State government assuring investors of all necessary support, said District Collector Dr S Venkateshwar at a tourism investors’ meet held here on Friday at Taj Hotel.

Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh attended as chief guest along with AP Tourism Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Tourism CEO Amrapali Kata, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Nelavala Vijayashree, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, and several corporation chairpersons.

Collector Dr S Venkateshwar stated that tourism has been accorded industry status under the new policy, attracting substantial investment interest in Tirupati over the past 15 months.

He said land parcels in Avilala, Daminedu, and Settipalli have been identified for hotels, convention centers, and amusement parks.

Global hotel chains like Lemon Tree, Courtyard Marriott, and Oberoi are set to start operations, with Novotel also soon to come up.

The Collector emphasized the potential of spiritual circuits linking Tirumala, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, and Tiruchanur, which could generate local employment.

He noted that wedding tourism in coordination with TTD, along with conferences and cultural events like the forthcoming National Women Empowerment Summit, would boost local hospitality and jobs. Plans are also being made to promote handloom products like Kalamkari and Venkatagiri sarees besides developing Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu, Tupilipalem beaches, and SHAR (Sriharikota) for eco and aerospace tourism.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu stressed the need for a route map for temple, eco, and MICE tourism.

Sullurupeta MLA Nelavala Vijayashree highlighted Pulicat Lake and Irakam islet as eco-tourism zones and called for more homestays and resorts around temples.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy said the town would be positioned as a Tourist Hub, connecting it with Gudimallam temple.

Other speakers, including corporation chairpersons, urged promotion of handlooms, handicrafts, and homestays through PPP model projects.

They said Tirupati’s spiritual strength must be expanded into long-stay tourism to generate larger economic benefits.