Civic chief stresses on mosquito control measures

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM stressed the need for comprehensive measures to control mosquito breeding and prevent vector-borne diseases in the city. As part of his field visit on Thursday, he inspected several localities, including Visalandhra Road, Madhura Nagar, Ramakrishnapuram, and Gulabi Thota to review sanitation and public health conditions at the ground level. Addressing officials, he directed that large-scale anti-larval operations be carried out across the city by involving not only malaria staff but also public health sanitary inspectors.

He instructed officials to ensure desilting of drains and removal of accumulated waste from canals such as Bandar, Ryves, Eluru, and Budameru, as well as clearing garbage from the Krishna river stretch within city limits. Special focus should also be laid on timely waste removal in the city outskirts, he said. He also asked public health staff to create awareness through microphone announcements. Later, he inspected the Rani Gari Thota Anna Canteen and instructed officials to ensure proper sanitation, uninterrupted drinking and utility water supply, and prompt repair of any deficiencies. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, In-charge Chief Engineer P Satyakumari, Zonal Commissioner Prabhudas, and other officials accompanied him.