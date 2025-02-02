CM bats for ‘Work from neighbour’s home’

Sambepalli (Annamayya district) : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Rayalaseema into a land of prosperity, emphasising its potential to become a horticultural hub and a major revenue source for the state. He distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries at Sambepalli of Annamayya district on Saturday and addressed the gathering about his vision for the region’s development.

Naidu recalled his past contributions to the IT sector, including establishing IT infrastructure in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh capital. He pointed out that the per capita income of Telugu youth has surpassed that of the United States by 2 percent, attributing this success to the IT industry. He also introduced a new concept called ‘Work from Neighbour’s Home’ in place of ‘Work from Home’, extending the benefits of remote work to rural areas. With this, they can all sit at one place and exchange their views while working.

The Chief Minister engaged with software professionals from Sambepalle who work in various cities, gathering insights into their aspirations. He emphasised the state government’s commitment to enhancing IT skill training programmes, attracting more IT companies and creating job opportunities for local youth. He reassured that in the next five years, the capital region would witness remarkable growth.

Focusing on the agricultural sector, Naidu acknowledged the struggles of farmers in securing fair prices for their produce. He pledged to ensure Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all crops and strengthen the region’s agricultural economy. He highlighted that Rayalaseema has the potential to be a leader in horticulture, making it a key economic driver for the state.

The CM criticised the previous government for neglecting the state’s development and stated that within just six months of his tenure, significant improvements have been made. He praised the electorate of Rayachoti for their overwhelming support and promised to address water scarcity issues by completing pending irrigation projects. He asserted that providing adequate water resources would enable the region to cultivate high-value crops.

Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to social welfare by increasing pension amounts and ensuring their timely distribution. He emphasised that within months of taking office, his administration has been implementing the promises made during elections. He also highlighted the successful implementation of the Deepam and Deepam-2 schemes, providing free gas cylinders to economically disadvantaged families.

Expressing his vision for the state’s economic growth, Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh should lead in wealth creation and per capita income growth. He set an ambitious target of increasing the state’s contribution to national income by 12 percent by 2047, with a 58 percent rise in revenue.

Focusing on industrial growth, Naidu highlighted the development of Kopparthi and Orvakallu industrial clusters, which are expected to generate massive employment opportunities. He announced plans to establish Tata Innovation Hubs to advance artificial intelligence expertise among the youth.

He outlined the government’s plans to develop different regions based on their strengths: horticulture in Rayalaseema, aquaculture in Andhra and oil palm cultivation in the coastal areas. He reiterated that wealth creation is driven by intelligence and education, emphasising the need to provide quality education to future generations.