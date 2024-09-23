CM brainstorms on formation of SIT with DGP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held an emergency meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials late on Sunday to finalise the SIT team. According to sources, the SIT will be headed by an officer of above IG level and a team of officers of SP and DIG rank to assist him. Naidu directed the DGP to prepare a list of upright officers who could be appointed and come up with a draft terms of reference by Monday.

Once the DGP submits his recommendations, the government will seek legal opinion on the terms of reference and then issue a GO. The SIT would be given a specific time frame to probe and submit a report. Based on this report, the government will consult the centre to decide on handing over the case to CBI.

Naidu on Sunday made it clear that no criminal should think that he can do anything and get away. He said Jagan had claimed that there was no scope for adulteration and that the lab in Tirumala had been conducting tests before using the ghee. But the fact is the lab in Tirumala does not have the equipment to detect any adulteration and this lab never conducted any such tests.

This being the situation how dare does he claim that tests’ samples were rejected 18 times and robust practices were in place, the CM said. What was rejected was on account of high moisture content and color issues only. How can the former CM certify the quality without any evidence, he said.

He also lashed out at Jagan for not giving declaration that he believes in the Lord. Even Sonia Gandhi and Abdul Kalam had given declarations but this person refused to do so. Not just that, he appointed those who had no faith in the Lord as EOs and Chairmen of the TTD. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy celebrated his daughter’s marriage as per Christian rituals. Earlier, Y V Subba Reddy appointed jumbo TTD board and faced wrath of the court. Subba Reddy had violated all traditions and diverted funds and now Jagan wants clean chit from the PM, the CM said.

Naidu said his government would protect religious harmony but at the same time will not spare anyone who plays with Hindu sentiments or for that matter with sentiments of any religion or if anyone commits sacrilege of any kind.