CM Chandrababu highlights efforts for digital healthcare records through Sanjeevani project

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the implementation of World Health Organization guidelines to enhance healthcare standards in Andhra Pradesh. During a video conference on Tuesday with a high-level advisory group of healthcare experts at the Secretariat, CM Naidu highlighted the ongoing efforts to create digital health records for citizens through the Sanjeevani project.

These digital records are being developed in collaboration with the Gates Foundation, with integration taking place via the Digital Nerve Centre in Kuppam and Chittoor districts. The initiative aims to provide real-time access to health information on various topics relevant to citizens.

Naidu emphasised that the goal by 2047, under the "Swarnandhra Pradesh" initiative, is to elevate the population's standard of living. He advocated for the promotion of naturopathy alongside yoga, as well as a focus on preventive wellness, digital AI-enabled healthcare, and reforms in health financing.

He also noted the planned expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the development of advanced medical devices at the Med Tech Park in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of preventive technologies to manage diseases before they arise, potentially lowering healthcare costs significantly.

Naidu urged the expert advisory group to provide insights for innovative projects in the medical field, with a vision to leverage technology to achieve exceptional standards across various domains. He stressed the need for high-quality services supported by real-time data analysis using quantum computing and AI.

The advisory group includes prominent figures such as UN AIDS representative Peter Poit, WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan, AIG chairman D. Nageshwar Reddy, and Singapore representative Professor Ik Eng Teo, among other medical experts. The meeting also saw the participation of Minister Satyakumar Yadav, senior officials from the Health Department, and Gates Foundation Country Director Archana Vyas.