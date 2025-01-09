CM Chandrababu reviews on Tirupati stampede incident, gives directions to officials

In a high-level review meeting held today (Thursday), Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed the recent stampede incident in Tirupati that raised serious concerns over the management of large crowds during the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan. The meeting, attended by the Chief Secretary and other senior officials, underscored the urgency of rectifying the failures that led to this unfortunate event.

Chief Minister Naidu ordered immediate action, directing that criminal cases be registered against those deemed responsible. Officials reported that two cases have already been filed. The CM expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of proactive measures by officials despite local journalists warning that an influx of devotees was expected at 5 PM.

According to police accounts, the chaos ensued after a woman in the Bairagipatteda area fainted, prompting the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to open the gate for her rescue. This action inadvertently led to a sudden rush of devotees, who misinterpreted the opening as a signal for darshan tickets. "The stampede began as soon as the gate was opened," a police report confirmed.

Chandrababu Naidu questioned the TTD Executive Officer (EO) about the timing of their awareness regarding the situation, emphasizing the need for better planning and coordination among the police, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and revenue departments. He lamented the apparent lack of a coordination committee meeting that should have anticipated and managed the large crowd effectively.