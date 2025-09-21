Live
CM extending all help to onion farmers: Bharath
- Industries and commerce minister says the govt will give Rs 50,000 per hectare to onion farmers hit by price crash
- Around 24,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the Rs 100 crore relief package
- Praises Chief Minister for his decision, criticises YSRCP for neglecting farmers during past crises
Vijayawada: Minister for industries, commerce and food processing T G Bharath said that the state government is extending comprehensive support to onion farmers who are facing difficulties due to price fall.
In a statement on Saturday, the minister expressed gratitudeto Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for deciding to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to every onion farmer. He noted that although this decision will impose an additional burden of over Rs 100 crore on the exchequer, the Chief Minister has come forward without hesitation to safeguard farmers’ interests.
Bharath said this assistance will benefit around 24,000 farmers. He criticised YSRCP leaders for attempting to malign the government while it is working sincerely for farmers’ welfare. He reminded that during the previous YSRCP rule, farmers were left in distress when onion prices crashed, whereas the present coalition government is ensuring fair prices and dignity for farmers’ hard work.
He further stated that the government has been purchasing crops whenever prices fall to prevent losses to farmers.
As part of the annual investment support scheme, the government has already credited Rs 7,000 in the first instalment out of the promised Rs 20,000 per year.
Referring to recent measures, Bharath said the government purchased onions at Rs 12 per kg to support growers, and now it has taken the major decision to provide Rs 50,000 per hectare. He recalled that even in his previous tenure as Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu had extended supportby ensuring minimum support price to onion farmers.