CM Naidu inaugurates sub-station at Korlam
The station will supply quality power to 170 villages in Itchapuram constituency
Srikakulam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated electricity sub-station at Korlam village in Itchapuram Assembly constituency in virtual mode from Amaravati on Thursday. It is one of the total five electricity sub-stations launched by him across the state. He also set foundation stones for another 13 sub-stations.
Interacting with TDP local MLA B Ashok and officials concerned on the occasion, the Chief Minister explained how the sub-station is useful to 170 villages in Itchapuram Assembly constituency in ensuring quality and continuous power supply.
The MLA explained that so far power is being distributed to most of the villages in Itchapuram Assembly segment from Palasa sub-station due to which voltage fluctuations were occurring causing difficult to people, mainly during summer.
He hoped that these problems would be solved with the launch of Korlam sub-station. MLC N Rama Rao, district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials attended.