CM proposes Geethanna Nestham, says MP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken extensive measures for the welfare of toddy tappers. He expressed happiness over the issuance of orders increasing ex gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for toddy tappers.

A large number of toddy tappers came to the MP office here on Wednesday and expressed their joy. They garlanded the statue of late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and performed milk bath to CM Jagan's portrait. They honored MP Bharat.

MP Bharat said that along with State Ministers Ch Venu Gopala Krishna and Jogi Ramesh and MP (Rajya Sabha) Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose had given a comprehensive report to CM Jagan on the measures to be taken to improve the living conditions of toddy tappers. He said that the Chief Minister responded positively and took prompt action. He said that the CM has asked them to implement the Geethanna Nestham scheme on the lines of Kapu Nestham. He said that there is an idea to grow palm trees on road dividers and enable toddy tapping from them. He said that the massive program of growing palm trees on the dividers will be started from Rajahmundry itself.

Toddy tappers association leaders, Setti Balija Corporation Board chairman Gubbala Thammaiah, city party president Nandepu Srinivas, party leaders TK Visweswara Reddy and Palika Srinivas and others were present on the occasion.