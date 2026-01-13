CM raises bar for growth in 2026

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday raised performance metrics for the State administration, urging Ministers and senior officials to deliver faster governance and stronger outcomes in 2026, building on the achievements of what he described as “a year of system recovery and renewed public confidence”.

Chairing a review with Ministers and secretaries at the State Secretariat, attended virtually by District Collectors, Naidu said the government, having stabilised governance structures that had been disrupted in previous years, must now transition from recovery to accelerated growth. “We must deliver better results than that of 2025 through speed, discipline, and accountability,” he observed.

Outlining welfare spending under the Super Six framework, the Chief Minister said Rs 10,090 crore had been transferred to 6.7 million mothers under Thalliki Vandanam, Rs 6,310 crore to 4.6 million farmers through Annadata Sukhibhava, while Rs 2,684 crore had been spent on distributing two crore LPG cylinders under Deepam 2.0. Social pensions worth Rs 50,000 crore were disbursed in 18 months, marking what he termed “a significant welfare milestone”. Naidu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to Amaravati, calling it a farmer-inclusive capital development model. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Polavaram irrigation project, stating that its completion would transform water security across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

The project, he said, would be completed before the next Pushkarams.

On the state economy, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh recorded over 12 per cent growth last year and 11.28 per cent growth in the second quarter, with a medium-term target of 16 per cent. He said the State had moved from “Ease of Doing Business” to “Speed of Doing Business,” with a parallel focus on faster service delivery.

According to the Chief Minister, investment momentum remains strong, with Rs 8.74 lakh-crore projects approved through SIPB and proposals linked to CII expected to generate 1.6 million jobs. In this context, Naidu highlighted a US $ 15-billion Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, upcoming Quantum Valley infrastructure in Amaravati, and the imminent commissioning of Bhogapuram Airport. The Chief Minister announced accelerated land record “purification”, transparent registration systems, and improved use of B G RAM G for creation and expansion of community assets.