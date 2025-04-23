CM Relief Fund a boon for the poor: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has become a beacon of hope for the underprivileged suffering from serious health issues, said BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh. At his camp office in Banaganapalle on Tuesday, the Minister distributed cheques worth Rs34 lakh to 21 beneficiaries under the CMRF.

The assistance aims to reduce the medical burden on families from economically weaker sections. One such beneficiary, Karnati Venkata Sushanth Reddy from Banaganapalle, is battling a severe illness. After the case was brought to the Minister’s attention, he sanctioned Rs10 lakh under the Letter of Credit (LOC) scheme for advance medical treatment. The cheque was formally handed over during the event. During the ceremony, the Minister personally enquired about the health of all recipients, expressing genuine concern for their recovery. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is firmly committed to public health.

“The government stands by the people, especially in times of crisis. The CMRF has played a vital role in saving lives across the state,” he said.e added that when the head of a family falls ill, the entire household suffers financially. The relief fund, he said, prevents families from falling into debt by providing timely support.The beneficiaries conveyed heartfelt thanks to the Minister and the government for their compassionate assistance.