Live
- Chennai Urologist Warns Against Excess Salt Intake: Simple Dietary Tweaks Can Safeguard Kidney Health
- PM Modi express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy, announces ex-gratia
- Piyush Pandey, Iconic Indian Advertising Visionary And Ogilvy India Leader, Passes Away At 70
- Deal momentum gains pace in consumer, retail sectors
- Ethanol imbalance: 350 distilleries stare at uncertain future
- FTCCI, TG govt team up for tourism boost
- Supply water to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks from Jeedipalli reservoir: Keshav
- Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte
- AI hogs limelight in VC funding
- Profit booking pares early gains
CM Revanth Reddy Acts on Kurnool Bus Tragedy, directs to set up helpline
Highlights
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivdhar Reddy to discuss the devastating bus accident in Kurnool district.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivdhar Reddy to discuss the devastating bus accident in Kurnool district. He instructed immediate action from all relevant authorities.
The Chief Minister proposed setting up a dedicated helpline without delay. He also ordered Genco Chairman Harish to travel immediately to the accident site to assist the affected families.
Furthermore, he advised the Gadwal Collector and Superintendent of Police to be present at the scene to provide support. Steps must be taken swiftly to identify the deceased and ensure medical aid is available for the injured.
Next Story