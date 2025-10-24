CM Revanth Reddy Acts on Kurnool Bus Tragedy, directs to set up helpline

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivdhar Reddy to discuss the devastating bus accident in Kurnool district. He instructed immediate action from all relevant authorities.

The Chief Minister proposed setting up a dedicated helpline without delay. He also ordered Genco Chairman Harish to travel immediately to the accident site to assist the affected families.

Furthermore, he advised the Gadwal Collector and Superintendent of Police to be present at the scene to provide support. Steps must be taken swiftly to identify the deceased and ensure medical aid is available for the injured.



