CM to attend ground-breaking ceremony of Cognizant tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of its major expansion plans, Cognizant is set to operate its new campus in Visakhapatnam.

With an investment of Rs.1,600 crore and creation of over 10,000 jobs, the proposed campus is expected to be developed in phases.

Initially, the multinational company is slated to commence its operations by early 2026 through a temporary facility.

Following strict timelines, the company is set to complete the campus establishment by 2029.

In connection with it, a ground-breaking ceremony of the campus is scheduled on December 12 and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is attending it.

Keeping the CM’s visit in view, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the officials concerned to ensure seamless coordination of arrangements for the ceremony.

On December 12, the Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive by helicopter from Undavalli and land at the IT Hill No. 3 helipad at Rushikonda. He will proceed by road towards the Cognizant campus to attend the ground-breaking ceremony to be organised near Haritha Resorts.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister will hold discussions with Cognizant officials and later conduct a special meeting with the officials and representatives of various IT companies.

Also, the Chief Minister will travel to A-1 Grand, Rushikonda to participate in the Vizag Economic Region (VER) meeting, a key event expected to bring together top administrative and industry representatives.

GVMC officials are working on a war-footing to fill the potholes at the earliest and ensure smooth passage of the traffic enroute the Cognizant campus.

Comprehensive logistical arrangements are in place for the VER meeting at A-1 Grand. The event will see participation from the Chief Secretary, senior state officials, Collectors from coastal Andhra districts, Visakhapatnam public representatives and leaders from IT industries.