CM to attend int’l mediation meet in Vizag today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is visiting Visakhapatnam on September 5 (Friday) to attend the International Mediation Conference.

Organised jointly by Trilegal, Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation and National Law Institute University, Bhopal, the event is scheduled to begin at 10 am at Radisson Blu Resort on Friday. As part of the CM’s visit, arrangements are examined by District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad in coordination with City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi.

After taking part in the International Mediation Conference, the Chief Minister is slated to attend Teachers’ Day programme in Vijayawada in the evening.

