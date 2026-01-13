CM urges youth to follow Vivekananda’s ideals
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended his greetings on the National Youth Day, saying the occasion draws its strength from Swami Vivekananda’s ideals.
He said Vivekananda’s teachings continue to inspire confidence, courage and a spirit of service.
The visionary leader placed immense faith in young minds and urged them to prioritise character building, the pursuit of knowledge and a commitment to serving humanity. In a post on X, Naidu said, “Greetings to the youth on National Youth Day. You are our nation’s greatest strength.”
He expressed confidence that the youth would walk the path laid by Vivekananda, upholding discipline, unity, and social harmony. Naidu also called on the younger generation to contribute to national development.
Adam Sandler vows to make ‘50 more movies’ before he’s ‘dead’, jokes at awards ceremony
Before receiving the award, Sandler was introduced by his longtime friend, actor and director Henry Winkler. The ceremony celebrates the achievements of creatives over the age of 50 and aims to challenge ageism in the entertainment industry.