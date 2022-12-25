CM YS Jagan confident of clean sweep for YSRCP in next elections

Pulivendula (YSR district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that YSRCP would retain the power in the state and secure all the 175 seats in coming elections.

Addressing a public meeting after launching works of 10 different developmental projects worth Rs 124.10 crore in Pulivendula constituency on Saturday, he said that YSRCP is going to register unilateral victory by sweeping all constituencies only because of moral support extended by the people of Pulivendula.

"We are not only fighting against N Chandrababu but also the broken system, his friendly yellow media, and adopted son (Pawan Kalyan). All of them are indulging in mudslinging on the government ignoring the development taken up by the government," he claimed.

Referring to the remarks made by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Pulivendula bus terminal on social media platforms, he said that Naidu was resorting to negative publicity through his friendly media.

Pointing out the attitude of the TDP chief, he said that even if there is 75 per cent water in a glass, they are portraying that there is no water in the glass. Currently, the debt growth in the state is less now when compared to the previous regime. "Then why TDP failed to implement welfare schemes for the public unlike the YSRCP," he asked.

Briefing about welfare schemes in Pulivendula constituency, he said that construction works of Dr YSR Medical College were taken at a cost of Rs 500 crore. As part of the construction, the Medical College Teaching Hospital will be inaugurated by July 2023 and by December the medical college will also be inaugurated. Water lifting scheme from GNSS main canal to HNSS canal will store water in Kaleti vagu reservoir by December 2023 and supply water to 43 ponds in Chakrayapet mandal.

Steps are also being taken to supply water in Rayachoti, Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaneru constituencies. All the works relating to water grid project, which is being undertaken at a cost of Rs.480 crores for comprehensive water supply in Pulivendula constituency, are also going on a brisk pace. It will be fully accessible to the people of the constituency by October 2023. Pulivendula and Vempalle underground works (UGD structures) are also going on at a cost of Rs.192 crore. While Pulivendula UGD works will be completed by March 2023, Vempalle UGD works will be completed by October 2023. A comprehensive water supply scheme will be implemented in Pulivendula by June 2023 to supply drinking water to every household.

Regarding the two degree colleges in Pulivendula and Vempalle, the Chief Minister said that Women's Degree College at Pulivendula has started functioning from this academic year and the Vempalle Government Degree College being constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore will be readied by December 2023.

Works relating to six-lane highway connecting Pulivendula and Bangalore are also going at a brisk pace, he said.

Later, he proceeded to Ahobilapuram and inaugurated a school renovated under Nadu-Nedu program. On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and enquire them about the food menu served to them under Goru Mudda scheme. Earlier, he also inaugurated the beautified five junctions in ring road, Arogyapatham programme near Vijaya homes junction, Kadiri junction beautified with Prajapatham theme and Bogudupalle Circle with Palle Patham theme.

The other developmental works which were inaugurated by the Chief Minister include 100 feet road widened to Kadiri, vegetable market, Dr YSR memorial park, Rayalapuram Bridge, Garbage Transfer Station, 10 MLD sewage treatment plant.