CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left Amaravati women in tears: JAC

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is supposed to protect women as a brother is now leaving them in tears, said Penmatsa Durga Bhavani, general secretary of the State unit of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).



The Mahila Joint Action Committee of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) tied rakhees to the face masks of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the APS office here on Monday to mark their protest against the shifting of the capital city from Amaravati.

Later addressing the media, Durga Bhavani said that the State government was utilising the capital issue to protect their political interests and both the Centre and the State governments were equally responsible for the great betrayal.

She alleged that the Centre was blindly supporting the State government which took the unconstitutional decisions. "It is not just possible for them to personally meet the Chief Minister as he was not giving appointments and that is why we are tying rakhees like this," they rued.

Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri said that the government lost its right to continue the governance from Amaravati after it abolished the CRDA Act. "The YSRCP leaders are turning Nelson's eye to the tears of women who are demanding the continuation of the capital city in Amaravati." Jagan Mohan Reddy never stated that he was against the capital city at Amaravati in the past and it was not proper to divide the capital city into three parts, Padmasri said. Narendra Modi who laid the foundation stone for the capital city as the Prime Minister is now silent while Amaravati is destroyed, she said.

She demanded resignation of all the MLAs including the Chief Minister and the Ministers and challenged them to seek a fresh people's mandate. Hailing the support extended by Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan, she appealed to him to directly participate in the agitation.

Former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha said that the women were virtually crying during the time of rakhee festival which does not augur well for the State government. "When the Chief Minister was not in a position to construct one capital, how could he build three capitals," she wondered.

She said that they had deep trust in the judiciary which was driving them to move head. Donepudi Rama, Suchitra and several other leaders were also present.